Dunking delight with The Ministry Of Biscuits show

Dip into The Ministry Of Biscuits at Crowhurst Village Hall on Friday April 27 from 7.30pm

The comedy is set in London, 1948. The Ministry of Biscuits casts its sinister shadow over every teatime and elevenses in the land.

Established to “control biscuits, and to control the idea of biscuits,” it prohibits decadent sweet treats, such as the Gypsy Cream and the Bourbon. But when Cedric Hobson, a junior designer, falls in love and designs a biscuit to “shake confectionery to its very foundations,” his world – and the ministry – are turned upside down.

Inspired by 1940′s British Light Music, George Orwell’s 1984 and the Ealing Comedies this is a satirical musical fantasy, produced by the Foundry Group, with a section by international film-maker Ben Rivers, The Ministry of Biscuits promises clever original, hilarious, and infectiously tuneful entertainment for all ages. Tickets and info from 01424 830594 or email jaspall@aol.com