Don’t miss this jazz supremo in concert

On Saturday May 12 the Emmanuel Centre in Battle welcomes the return of musician Mike Hatchard following a capacity performance last year.

Mike has had an extraordinarily diverse career having begun as pianist for the National Youth Jazz Orchestra. Subsequently he toured America as Cleo Laine’s accompanist and became Matt Monro’s youngest ever musical director. Advance tickets £6 to include interval refreshments (£8 on the door) from Cook in Mount Street and Spoilt Rotten on the Abbey Green Battle. Also from the Emmanuel Centre or reserve on 01424 777029. The performance begins at 7.30pm and there is free on site parking.