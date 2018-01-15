Don’t miss DLWP show by original legends of punk music The Damned

British punk royalty The Damned will rock the De La Warr Pavilion stage on Valentine Day as part of its massive Evil Spirits UK tour.

Hot from the success of a 40th anniversary tour in the US, and an epic appearance at British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park last summer, the band now brings that raw energy to venues across the nation. With no shortage of pioneering hits, Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Monty Oxymoron, Pinch and Stu West will ensure the music will electrify audiences everywhere.

Fans should expect blistering performances of the likes of New Rose – recently voted the Best Punk Song Ever by Kerrang! Magazine - as well as other defiant classics such as Neat Neat Neat, Love Song, Smash It Up and more.

It was the summer of 1976 when Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies and Captain Sensible recruited guitarist and songwriter Brian James, played their first gig supporting the Sex Pistols at the 100 Club, signed to Stiff Records and began writing the first chapter in the punk rock history book. Their debut single New Rose was written by Brian James and backed by a version of The Beatles’ Help. It was recorded by Stiff’s producer Nick Lowe, and set the dream alight on October 22 1976 by becoming what is widely acknowledged as the first punk record ever released.

The band really came into its own with the second single - Neat Neat Neat - which had two cuts on the B-side, Stab Yor Back and Singalongascabies. Produced, like New Rose, by Nick Lowe, the vinyl had a message from one band member scratched in the run-out groove: “This is your captain speaking...”

Having last released new material in 2008 with their So, Who’s Paranoid? album, 2018 will see the unveiling of a hugely-anticipated new album. recorded in New York by famed producer Tony Visconti, who has worked with the likes of David Bowie, T-Rex, Morrissey, U2, The Stranglers, Iggy Pop and Thin Lizzy.

“Our new Tony Visconti produced album, as with all previous Damned records, very much has its own sound,” said Captain Sensible. “We’re looking forward to having an element of that mixed in with the old faves on this tour.”

Tickets £26 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.