Country duo Ward Thomas launch new tour in Bexhill

Country pop duo and twin sisters Ward Thomas will begin their 2019 UK tour in Bexhill.

24 year old Catherine and Lizzy will be at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday February 24.

This tour follows the release of new single Never Know which comes from their forthcoming album Restless Minds out in February.

Lyrically the twins have tackled issues close to their hearts on the album, including pertinent observations on social media, feminism, what ‘the truth’ means in 2018, and mental health.

Catherine and Lizzy also featured in the BBCR1 documentary Beyond Nashville, presented by Scott Mills, exploring Country Music’s extraordinary success in the UK charts this year. Beyond Nashville is curretnly on BBCR1’s iPlayer channel and also on BBC red button.

Tickets £18.50, £22.50 from box office on 01424229111 or www.dlwp.com.

