Communication of a meaningful message in song with album from Gwyneth Herbert

The award-winning composer, performer and Hastings resident Gwyneth Herbert releases her much-anticipated album Letters I Haven’t Written today (Friday October 5).

Her current tour in support of the album will culminate at the Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road with a live performance on Thursday October 18 at 7.30pm - tickets cost £15 from www.opustheatre.co.uk.

Alongside the album and live show, Gwyneth has been doing workshops with Hastings Academy students who will join her for an encore at the concert.

Letters I Haven’t Written is Gwyneth’s most ambitious project to date.

The live show brings an exceptional creative team from across contemporary music and theatre together to explore, in a world of status updates and limited characters, a more meaningful way to communicate with each other.

Drawing on jazz, folk, new music and storytelling, a collection of original new songs by Gwyneth forms musical letters about love, loss and more.

Through her collaboration with video artist Will Duke, director Susannah Tresilian and designer Tom Rogers, she has developed these musical letters into an exciting new multi-disciplinary performance by some of UK’s most creative musicians.

Alongside Gwyneth at the Opus Theatre, these include; bassist Sam Burgess, who has played with Ronnie Scott’s All Stars, Curios and performed with artists from Jamie Cullum to the Pet Shop Boys; drummer Corrie Dick who has played with Dinosaur and Elliott Galvin Trio: talented young contemporary jazz guitarist Rob Luft; on piano and saxophone Ned Cartwright who has performed and recorded with a diverse array of artists from cult-hero poet John Hegley to Tony award-winning actress singer Frances Ruffelle. Gwyneth herself will sing and play french horn and ukelele.

read more: Battle Festival’s performance of Mozart’s Magic Flute