Celebrating 35 years since release of No Parlez album

Favourite 80s crooner Paul Young is performing his much loved album No Parlez in a new tour celebrating 35 years since its release.

No Parlez was his debut album and topped the UK charts in 1983 for five weeks before reaching triple platinum sales. The album included Wherever I Lay My Hat, Come Back And Stay and Love Of The Common People. The album also features a cover of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart.

Originally in Q-Tips, Paul’s solo career took off with this album and he had further top 10 hits such as Everytime You Go Away and Everything Must Change. He is also a Brit Award winner for Best Male vocalist, sang the opening lines on the Band Aid single Feed The World and performed at Live Aid in 1984. Paul is a keen chef, biker and family man. He performs live at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Saturday September 29 at 7.30pm, and tickets £46.50 went on sale this week from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.