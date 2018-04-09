Celebrate great hits of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Blockbuster show Oh What A Night! makes its UK debut at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Wednesday April 25 from 7.30pm.

This is a musical revue directed by Broadway producer and director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer George Solomon, with choreography by Paul Holmquist.

Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Let’s Hang On and Who Loves You are just some of the countless hits the audience will enjoy straight from the dynamic songbook of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Since its Las Vegas premiere, Oh What A Night! has performed to sold-out theatres throughout the US and across the globe.

Here’s a chance to see this cast from the USA featuring Christian Nielsen, Paul Holmquist, James Bullard and Hastings resident John Pohlhammer (of Reduced Shakespeare Company, and Britain’s Got Talent).

Over the past few years, John, who grew up in Chicago, has been with this all-American cast in Las Vegas, Toronto, California, Hawaii, the Caribbean and more. He is delighted to be bringing the UK debut to Hastings and said: “I love working with these talented guys. The show is full of terrific songs that almost everyone recognises, often without realising they were Frankie Valli hits, and it’s a real thrill to see how enthusiastically the audience responds.”

To book tickets £26.50 call 01424 462288 or go to whiterocktheatre.org.uk.