Bringing 1960s gold to Hastings

DJ Tony Blackburn will be at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings for an evening of 1960s classics performed live by the Sounds Of The 60s All Star Band & Singers.

Tony is a broadcast legend who first achieved fame on pirate stations Radio Caroline and Radio London in the 1960s before joining BBCR1.

Every week, more than a million people tune in to BBCR2 to hear him wax lyrical about favourite stars and songs. With stories and songs from his most loved decade, come along and spend the evening with Tony, as he goes from studio to stage. Tickets £25 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

read more: Find out why Hastings is special with comedian Mark Steel