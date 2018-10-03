BLOG preparations for The Merry Widow in November

Following sell-out performances of Made In Dagenham, Battle Light Opera Group is “delighted” to have attracted the skills of professional singer Louise Winter as director and London College of Music graduate Andrew Daniels as musical director for their production of The Merry Widow.

Louise’s most recent roles include Gertrude in Brett Dean’s Hamlet (Glyndebourne On Tour), and Marcellina (Royal Opera House). As a member of the world-renowned Bach Choir Andrew has a busy schedule in the UK and abroad. Previous appearances have included the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, the Queen’s Diamond Anniversary Concert from Buckingham Palace, BBC Proms, concerts in China, Hong Kong France and the Netherlands and numerous recordings.

Overflowing with memorable tunes, the grace of the waltz, precision of the march and majesty of the polonaise, The Merry Widow has rightly taken its place as a treasure-trove of all that made turn-of-the-century Vienna the cultural capital of the world. All of these qualities are evident in the BLOG’s visit to the Pontevedrian community in Paris, complete with great soloists and an outstanding chorus – all accompanied by a sumptuous 13-piece orchestra.

It will be performed at the Memorial Hall in Battle from November 8-10 with tickets from BRITISH design BRITISH made in Battle or by visiting battlelightopergroup.co.uk.

