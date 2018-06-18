Blato Zlato bring an eclectic mix of music traditions

Bulgaria, Ireland and New Orleans come together in the innovative sound of Blato Zlato which launches its European tour as part of the Opus Theatre’s World Series on Saturday June 30.

This will no dount be an evening to remember with a blend of tender and sometimes dark folk songs in dreamy three-part harmonies from the singers alongside driving rhythms from the band.

Blato Zlato (Swamp Gold) is based in New Orleans but its music explores and preserves the traditional elements of Balkan and Irish music - the rhythm, melody, harmony and storytelling - and musically translates these songs with influences of each member’s varied musical background.

“We’re fascinated by the folklore and stories behind songs that travel with culture as people migrate,” said accordionist and vocalist Lou Carrig, who grew up between Ireland and the United States. “Our sound is a blend of Balkan tradition and New Orleans-fueled innovation, and the songs we’ve studied have come to New Orleans via immigrants like our drummer, Boyanna Trayanova, as well as visiting folklore musicians and teachers. They take on new life and meaning with each new generation and place.”

Blato Zlato was recently featured by Gambit newspaper last year as one of the up-and-coming bands to watch in New Orleans. Following the release of their albums Swamp Gold and Voyage, the band is launching its tour of Britain here in Hastings, to be followed by tours of Ireland and Bulgaria.

The concert starts 7.30pm at Opus Theatre, in Cambridge Road. Tickets £15 from Hastings Tourist Information Centre and online on www.opustheatre.co.uk, or on the door on the night if available.