Big star line-up for Rye Jazz Festival gigs at St Mary’s church and at Hever Castle

Rye International Jazz And Blues Festival has announced five exceptional concerts taking place at St Mary’s church in Rye and then Hever Castle in May.

Early May Bank Holiday weekend the festival presents the ‘Godfather’ of bossa nova and Brazilian music, Sergio Mendes.

Sergio, who came to stardom with his iconic band Brazil ’66, will be performing in Rye on Friday May 3 as only one of three UK dates this year.

With a sound that combines Brazilian rhythms with jazz, pop, soul and funk, his music is instantly recognisable, including his 1966 hit Mas Que Nada, which topped the charts again 40 years later in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas.

He has countless career highlights, including performing in the White House for Presidents Nixon and Reagan, touring with Frank Sinatra, producing records for Gilberto Gil and Sarah Vaughn, and being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

On Saturday May 4 the acclaimed American jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux performs a unique concert at St Mary’s church where she will be presenting songs from her latest album, Anthem, and her impressive back catalogue.

Madeleine continues to challenge the confines of jazz, venturing into the fertile fields of contemporary music with unfading curiosity.

Late May Bank Holiday weekend the festival presents three exceptional concerts at the open air theatre set in the stunning gardens of Hever Castle, Kent. Celebrated saxophonist Courtney Pine plays on Saturday May 25, followed by the hottest classical guitarist in the world Miloš Karadaglić on Sunday May 26, and the UK Queen of Soul Mica Paris on Monday May 27 who performs a unique celebration to Ella Fitzgerald with her immensely talented jazz musicians. For more information and booking go to www.ryejazz.com.

read more: Lauryn Hill confirmed for Love Supreme Jazz Festival