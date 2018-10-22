Back in town - it’s Hitchcock at Halloween at Kino-Teatr

After his sell-out show in May, Robyn Hitchcock returns to the Kino-Teatr in Norman Road, St Leonards, for another live performance on Wednesday October 31 at 7.30pm.

Hitchcock is one of England’s most enduring contemporary singer songwriters and live performers.

He is much loved as a surrealist poet, talented guitarist, and cult artist and he is celebrated as a musician’s musician; Hitchcock is among alternative rock’s father figures, and is the closest thing the genre has to a Bob Dylan - not coincidentally his biggest musical inspiration.

Since founding the art-rock band The Soft Boys in 1976, Robyn has recorded more than 20 albums as well as starring in Storefront Hitchcock an in-concert film recorded in New York and directed by Jonathan Demme.

Blending folk and psychedelia with a wry British nihilism, Robyn describes his songs as “paintings you can listen to.” His most recent album The Man Upstairs is a bittersweet love letter to a vanishing world.

Produced by folk-rock svengali Joe Boyd (Pink Floyd, and Nick Drake) the album was critically acclaimed by Mojo, Uncut and The Quietus.

The event also has support from local favourites The Near Jazz Experience, made up of Terry Edwards, Mark Bedford and Simon Charterton, playing new material alongside tracks from their critically acclaimed debut album Afloat.

Tickets £15.

