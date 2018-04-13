An exhilarating and family-friendly show bursting with classic tunes

They say that what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas...but not this time! Because the blockbuster show Oh What A Night! is making its UK debut at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings on Wednesday April 25.

Straight from the entertainment capital of America, this a renowned musical revue is directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer George Solomon, with choreography by Paul Holmquist. Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, Working My Way Back To You, Let’s Hang On and Who Loves You are just some of the countless hits you’ll enjoy from the dynamic songbook of those boys from Jersey, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Since its Las Vegas premiere, Oh What A Night! has performed to sold-out theatres, showrooms, arenas, concert halls and with prestigious symphony orchestras throughout the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Guam, Malaysia and now the UK.

For one night only, Hastings music lovers have the chance to see this all-star cast from the USA featuring Christian Nielsen, Paul Holmquist, James Bullard and Hastings resident John Pohlhammer (of West End’s Reduced Shakespeare Company, TV’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Britain’s Got Talent fame).

Over the past few years, John, who was born and raised in Chicago, has been headlining with this all-American cast in Las Vegas, Toronto, California, Hawaii, the Caribbean and more.

He is delighted to now be premiering this great show’s UK debut right here in Hastings, and says, “I love working with these talented guys. The show is full of terrific songs that almost everyone recognises, often without realising they were Frankie Valli hits, and it’s a real thrill to see how enthusiastically the audience responds.”

Don’t miss this exhilarating, family-friendly musical revue that has been thrilling audiences worldwide with great choreography, boundless energy, humor and instantly recognizable classic pop songs that have become timeless.

Book your tickets now on www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk or 01424 462288.