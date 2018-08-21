All the hits and dance moves from Little Mix

Join The Little Mix Experience at the White Rock Theatre next Wednesday August 29 from 6pm for a jam-packed tribute to one of the X Factor’s finest exports, presented by Sweeney Entertainments.

Four highly talented girls perform as one of the UK’s finest girl bands, with breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK. Bursting with personality, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end which is suitable for all ages.

The Little Mix Experience bring you all of Little Mix’s greatest hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many more.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over fifteen years both in the UK and internationally. Tickets £17 from box office on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

