All the Abba hits you ever wanted in top tribute show

Dancing queens need to dust off their silver platforms for Arrival: The Hits Of Abba which will be presented next weekend at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings.

This tribute show will be performed on Saturday January 20 at 7.30pm.

Over four decades since Swedish pop legends Abba swept to stardom, their music remains as popular as ever and the magic of that era is being brought to stages across the country courtesy of Arrival, the international multi award-winning show that has sold out in over 20 different countries worldwide since 1995.

This high energy show features the vast catalogue of hits loved by many generations including Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Super Trouper, and many more, bringing to life the extraordinary songwriting talents of Benny and Bjorn.

The winning formula of fantastic hits, harmonies, authentic costumes and first class vocals and musicians recreates the true feel and thrill of a live Abba show. Tickets £24.50.