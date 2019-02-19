Alice Cooper to play Sussex date in 50th anniversary tour

Marking 50 years since the first Alice Cooper album, the 'greatest ringmaster in rock' brings his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour to Brighton.

The seven-date tour includes dates in Manchester, Aberdeen, Leeds, Brighton, London, Birmingham and Cardiff.

He plays the Brighton Centre on Tuesday, October 8, with special guests The Stranglers plus Wayne Kramer’s MC50.

A spokesperson for the tour said: "The greatest ringmaster in rock conducts some of best musicians on the planet, from Chuck Garric’s blistering bass, to the triple guitar attack of Nita Strauss, Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen, added to the thundering Glen Sobel, consistently voted the world’s best rock drummer.

"Alice Cooper classics like ‘Under My Wheels,’ ‘Schools Out’, ‘Poison’, ‘Billion Dollar Babies’, ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ and the rest are joined by tracks from acclaimed recent album - Paranormal, released on earMUSIC which features guests like ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, U2 drummer Larry Mullen, Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover and also saw the highly anticipated mini-reunion of the original Alice Cooper band members.

"And for the UK dates, Alice is once again bringing a killer bill. Iconic UK band The Stranglers are special guests plus MC50 (featuring Wayne Kramer)."

"The Stranglers boast a rich history, breaking the punk mould to produce many iconic hits down the years. From the languid ‘Peaches’, to the anthemic ‘No More Heroes’ and ‘Golden Brown’, the Londoners remain a visceral live act.

"MC50 is original frontman Wayne Kramer’s celebration of 50 years of the MC5’s Kick Out The Jams, one the most incendiary rock albums ever.

"Playing the record from start to finish, Kramer has assembled a new line-up that recently completed both a US and a UK European tour in 2018, featuring Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, and Fugazi’s Brendan Canty.

"The MC5 and Alice Cooper have history. Alice was a Detroit native and returned there in 1970 to make his name in the city while The MC5, The Stooges and Bob Seger, among others, were tearing up the city. Harder, faster, stronger and darker than the hippies on the west coast, they changed music forever."

Alice said: "We’re coming back in October for a big tour with our new show ‘Ol Black Eyes Is Back’ it’s going to be a great night with my very special guests The Stranglers plus the MC50."

Alice Cooper will be performing at The Brighton Centre on Tuesday, October 8.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (February 22) at 10am priced from £45.

For tickets call the Brighton Centre Box Office on 0844 8471515 or visit: www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Full tour dates

October 2019:

4th - Manchester - Manchester Arena

5th – Aberdeen – Event Complex

7th - Leeds - First Direct Arena

8th – Brighton – Brighton Centre

10th - London – The O2

11th - Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

12th – Cardiff Arena