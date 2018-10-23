Aled Jones, KT Tunstall and Jose Feliciano are Rye’s Christmas stars

Rye International Jazz And Blues festival has just announced an outstanding series of Christmas concerts, set in beautiful St Mary’s Church, from December 14-16.

On Friday December 14 the festival showcases the evergreen singer, radio broadcaster and TV presenter Aled Jones.

Aled has had an extraordinary career over the past three decades. He is the original crossover star and has sung for the Pope and the Royal Family, received an MBE, released over 30 albums, with over 10 million album sales and counting and has over forty Silver, Gold and Platinum Discs.

After beginning his career at the age of 12, Aled became one of the world’s most successful boy sopranos always remembered for Walking In The Air, the hit song from the animated film, The Snowman.

Aled will be performing repertoire from his impressive back catalogue, songs from his last solo album One Voice and a selection of seasonal classics. He will be joined by the 16 piece Fidelity International choir and special guest, mezzo soprano singer Danielle Thomas.

Danielle has enjoyed acclaim both in her hometown of Liverpool and around the nation and returns to St Mary’s Church after joining Russell Watson at Rye jazz festival last year.

At the age of 11, Danielle made her television debut on BBC’s Songs Of Praise when she sang Rick Wakeman’s arrangement of Morning has Broken. On Saturday December 15 the festival presents Brit Award and Ivor Novello Award-winning singer and song writer KT Tunstall in an intimate solo concert prior to her 2019 spring UK tour.

This is an exceptional opportunity to hear and experience one of the most respected British singer songwriters who has sold over seven million albums in her career to date.

KT has recently released the lead single The River, taken from her 6th studio album WAX, which was released on October 5 on Virgin Records. In it she brings the same energy and powerful voice that scored her a pair of top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits more than a decade ago: Black Horse And The Cherry Tree in 2006 and Suddenly I See in 2007.

KT has recently been awarded the Inspirational Artist gong at the Women In Music Awards. In May she and Mike McCready, of Pearl Jam, released a cover of Tom Petty’s huge song I Won’t Back Down with proceeds going to Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation.

KT spent this summer touring worldwide with artists including The Pretenders, Simple Minds and Barenaked Ladies.

On Sunday December 16 the legendary Latin singer and guitarist José Feliciano closes the series of concerts with an eclectic programme that will include greatest hits, repertoire from his latest album releases and a selection of festive Christmas songs.

Feliciano has been hailed by critics throughout the world as “the greatest living guitarist.” He performs in Rye with his six piece band prior to performing for the Pope at the Vatican in Rome.

He is recognised as the first Latin artist to cross over into the English music market, and has been awarded over 45 Gold and Platinum records, six Grammy Awards, sold over 70 million records and is in receipt of countless prestigious awards the world over.

His many smash hits include a wonderful cover of Light My Fire, Che Sara and the wonderful Christmas song, Feliz Navidad, but he is possibly best known in the UK for his version of California Dreamin.

For more information and to book tickets online go to www.ryejazz.com.

