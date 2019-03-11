Adam Ant brings Friend or Foe tour to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion

The amazing Adam Ant is bringing his Friend Or Foe tour to Bexhill this December.

He will play his landmark album in its entirety as well as his classic hits and personal favourites. The gig at the De La Warr Pavilion is on Tuesday December 3 and tickets cost £38.50 from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Friend Or Foe was Adam’s first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles; Goody Two Shoes reached number one in the UK and also in Australia, and was number six in the USA Billboard Chart. Friend Or Foe, the single, was another top 10 hit in the UK while Desperate But Not Serious was the third UK smash. Friend Or Foe was his most successful solo album to date, and achieved gold album status on both sides of the Atlantic. In the USA, the album turned Adam Ant into a household name, resulting in a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

From his early punk days in London, Adam Ant’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 25 chart-topping singles worldwide - at one point, he had eight singles in the UK Top 40 in one week. His 1979 debut album Dirk Wears White Sox was the first number one album in the UK Independent Albums Chart. The follow-up album Kings Of The Wild Frontier spent 12 weeks at number one in the UK and was the bestselling album of 1981 with the single Stand And Deliver winning a prestigious Ivor Novello Award, followed by the Prince Charming album which firmly established Adam as a worldwide star.

read more; Comedian Rob Beckett on his way to Hastings