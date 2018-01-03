Acts announced for Fat Tuesday

Raucous punk folk sextet Skinny Lister, emerging rapper Chiedu Oraka, singer-songwriter Sean McGowan, Brighton punk pop outfit Jetstream Pony, and Hastings’ indie rockers Kid Kapichi are among the first 30 acts confirmed to play at Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival 2018, the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration.

Skinny Lister pack a punch with live shows and Fat Tuesday organisers are delighted to have them headlining the opening night, Fat Friday, on Friday February 9, 7pm at St Mary In The Castle. Support comes from this year’s Festival Featured Act, local singer songwriter Jamie Smart and his band.

Tickets are £5 and available online now from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fat-friday.

Rapper Chiedu Oraka is a pioneer of the alternative urban scene in Hull, drawing on his northern working class background, while closer to home, Hastings’ Kid Kapichi has been making waves, and is hailed as an indie band to watch by the Evening Standard. New Brighton band Jetstream Pony features former Wedding Present, Aberdeen and Trembling Blue Stars members, while Southampton-based troubadour Sean McGowan has had a busy year of touring including recently supporting Billy Bragg.

Also in the line-up for this year’s festival, which runs from February 9-13, are: Trevor Moss & Hannah Lou, Alibi, Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, Bollywood Brass Band, Dr Savage, Mama Josie, White Rose, La Lune, King Size Slim, Gavin Martin, Dark Matta, Sister Suzie, Saint Apache, Orange Circus Band, Billionaire, The Imaginary Hat, 40 Shillings on the Drum, Sleaze, Spit, Sabrina Gunston, Ded Rabbit, Someone Anyone, Blue Lilly, The Meat and Onions Gang, and The Kiffs. More acts are still to be announced.

Tickets are now on sale for festival favourite Le Grande Mardi Gras Ball, with colourful costumes and carnival spirit aplenty (Saturday 10 February, at St Mary in the Castle). Live music comes from the irrepressible Mr Wilson’s Second Liners - think New Orleans meets ‘90s club classics. Tickets are £10, available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/le-grande-mardis-gras-ball. For news and updates visit hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.