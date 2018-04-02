Acclaimed young musical talent at Jazz Hastings April gig

The Jazz Hastings gig at East Hastings Sea Angling Association on The Stade next week promises to be “a special evening.”

In March 2016, at the age of just 17, Alexandra Ridout was named the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year. Next Tuesday April 10 from 8.30pm

she will be featured artist at Jazz Hastings’ monthly session.

Alexandra has been playing the trumpet since she was nine, and studied both jazz and classical trumpet at the Junior Department of the Royal Academy of Music where last autumn she took up a full time scholarship place.

A few months after winning the BBC award, Alexandra was invited by the BBC to be the featured soloist on flugelhorn for the Euradio Jazz Orchestra’s rendition of Kenny Wheeler’s Sweet Sister Suite.

She has played with a wide variety of bands, including the Clark Tracey Quintet; she’s also a member of Tracey’s Tribute to Stan Tracey Hexad band. She has her own quintet and was named runner-up in the British Jazz Awards Rising Star category in 2016.

Alexandra also appears regularly as a classical trumpeter and performed Handel’s Messiah at St Martin in the Fields with the Brandenburg Sinfonia. For this session she will be supported by John Donaldson on piano, Simon Thorpe on bass and Darren Beckett on drums.

Tickets are £10 on the door.