Acclaimed saxophonist to perform at Jazz Hastings

Theo Travis will appear on Tuesday (June 5) with his band Double Talk at Jazz Hastings’ monthly session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

He has an international reputation as one of the foremost saxophonists and flautist on the contemporary British jazz scene.

This will be an evening of powerful, bluesy progressive jazz, with smoking Hammond organ, explosive guitar solos, emotional tenor sax and flute, all driven by powerhouse drumming.

Theo Travis has appeared on more than 120 albums and played at Ronnie Scott’s in London more than 70 times. He has worked among many others with David Gilmour, Soft Machine, Robert Fripp, Anja Garbarek, Steven Wilson, John Etheridge and Keith Tippett

His many musical interests come together in this distinctive quartet project.

With Travis on tenor and soprano saxes and flute, the band includes the soulful Hammond organ of Pete Whittaker, the soaring guitar of Mike Outram and the powerful but subtle drums and percussion of Nic France.

Reviewing their most recent album Transgressions, the BBC website said: “Travis’ tenor is a warm, mellifluous instrument and together with the luscious, bluesy Hammond organ they create something unexpected… a prog-rock/jazz/blues hybrid album of genuine power and excitement.

Doors open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Tickets are £10 on the door.