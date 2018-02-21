A video love letter to Hastings with Sam Wills’ new single

A classically trained vocalist and pianist, Sam is rapidly becoming one of the hotly tipped artists of the UK’s future soul/R&B movement.

This month has already seen him launch new single Kool Aid; the track forms part of Sam’s forthcoming Walking Underwater EP which was executive produced by Jay Mooncie, from the Hastings band Folded Like Fabric.

And Sam has just also released the vibrant promo filmed in locations around town, including Bottle Alley as well as the pier, The Albion Pub, The Beach and Grand Elektra.

Title track Walking Underwater is co-written by Lucy Pawws (Dua Lipa) and once again showcases Wills’ effortlessly controlled and distinctive neo-soul vocals. Not set on simply establishing himself as an artist in his own right; Wills spent last year gaining heavyweight status in the song-writing arena including penning Jorja Smith’s globally-acclaimed single Where Did I Go? alongside working with Col3trane, Howard Lawrence (Disclosure), Jerreau Vandal and Moods. Walking Underwater marks a statement of intent for the coming year and the first of an abundance of new music.

Sam will headline his first London show of 2018 at London’s The Lexington on March 26.