A swinging good time at the De la Warr Pavilion with the BBC Big Band

Join the internationally acclaimed BBC Big Band for a fun-filled programme of festive favourites, with a swing twist!

A real Christmas cracker of a programme, which takes place at the De la Warr Pavilion on Friday (December 21), features big band settings of your favourite yule-tide numbers such as Let It Snow, Santa Claus is coming to town and Mel Tormé’s The Christmas Song – and much, much more. Add to this a selection of sparkling Big Band classics, and this is the prefect event to warm you up on a winter’s night!

The BBC Big Band’s conductor and music director, Barry Forgie, is joined by the celebrated vocalist and BBC Radio presenter Claire Martin OBE alongside the extraordinary vocal talents of Jeff Hooper, making this the perfect swinging start to your Christmas festivities!

Widely regarded as the world’s leading and most versatile Orchestras, The BBC Big Band continues to delight audiences around the world through their broadcasts on BBC Radio and their live performances.

The Band’s musical collaborations read like a ‘who’s who’ of the international music scene, and have included artists as diverse as: Tony Bennett, Martin Taylor, Robert Palmer, Louis Stewart, Van Morrison, Amy Winehouse, Mel Torme, Clark Terry, Michael Buble, Dr John, George Benson, Van Morrison, Georgie Fame and Ray Charles … to name just a few. In addition to its regular studio recordings and concerts, the BBC Big Band regularly gives live performances at major venues around the UK, as well as touring with major music artists abroad. Within the UK, the BBC Big Band is perhaps best known for its performances and broadcasts across the BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 platforms, whilst its performances also reach huge global audiences through its regular broadcasts for the BBC World Service and via the BBC’s website.

Live performances have included numerous appearances London’s Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms and also at the ‘Proms in the Park’ series in Hyde Park; at major festivals such as Aberdeen, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Great North and Brecon; as well as performances at the UK’s premier concert venues, such as London’s Barbican, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Snape Maltings, Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall and The Sage Gateshead.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20, £25, £28.50. For more information visit www.dlwp.com/event/the-bbc-big-band/