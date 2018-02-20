A rare chance to see music legend play local venue

Next week sees the formidable Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club present eclectic singer songwriter, musician and producer Clive Gregson at the Senlac Inn, in Battle.

He will play live on Tuesday February 27 from 8pm - tickets cost £12 from www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.

Born and raised in Manchester, now living in Nashville, Clive was a​ ​m​e​mber of cult band Any Trouble. The group toured extensively in support of five acclaimed albums and had a number of singles that became radio hits before disbanding at the end of 1984. In 1985, Clive released the first of 13 solo albums and he has maintained a solo profile ever since. Clive’s own work features a mix of pop and folk styles, ranging from stripped back acoustic intimacy to a full-on electric band approach.

Clive has followed many musical diversions. Between 1985-92, he formed a partnership with Christine Collister which Rolling Stone called “the state-of-the-art in British folk-rock.” Clive has also toured and recorded with Richard Thompson, Nanci Griffith, Eddi Reader and Boo Hewerdine, and​ he was musical director for the Dennis Locorriere Hits & History tour. His songs have been​ recorded by many artists, including Kim Carnes, Fairport Convention, Claire Martin, Norma Waterson and Smokie.

Clive relocated to the USA in 1993. He continues to tour regularly and write prolifically. In recent years he has also run a number of songwriting workshops and master classes and​ remains in demand as a record producer and session musician. 2017 saw the release of a CD of brand new Gregsongs, recorded with occasional singing partner, Liz Simcock, plus live shows in support. Suport at The Senlac comes from local musician Jamie Smart. ​