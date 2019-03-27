A personal journey through his music with fascinating artist Rick Wakeman coming to Hastings

Keyboard maestro, and former member of the legendary Yes, Rick Wakeman comes to Hastings for a one-off show at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday July 21 on the second part of his Piano Odyssey UK tour.

In 2017 musician, songwriter, broadcaster and raconteur Rick made chart history when his Piano Portraits record became the first solo piano instrumental album to enter the UK’s Top 10 on release – a feat he repeated with the release of follow-up Piano Odyssey last October.

Both albums feature music important to Rick in his personal life, drawn from contemporary pop and rock, as well as classical repertoire, and including arrangements of David Bowie’s Life On Mars, Cat Stevens’ Morning Has Broken, the Beatles’ Eleanor Rigby, Yes’ Wonderous Stories and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.

The accompanying tour was such a sell-out success that Rick decided to perform more Piano Odyssey shows in 2019. The first leg of the tour had 27 dates and visited among others Cambridge, Oxford, Birmingham, Bristol, York, Manchester and two London dates.

His audience can expect an evening of superb musicianship with a selection of pieces from both albums plus much more, interspersed with insightful anecdotes and humour when Rick brings the Piano Odyssey Tour to Hastings.

Tickets £28 from box office on whiterocktheatre.org.uk or 01424 462288.

read more: Lighthouse Family brings new tour and album to Bexhill