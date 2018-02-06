A first solo local gig for acclaimed instrumentalist

Phil Thornton In Concert at The Opus Theatre in Hastings is rare chance to see this award winning multi-instrumentalist and electronic music pioneer performing live.

Phil’s musical career started at the age of nine playing piano accordion with the family group, The Bexhill Old Time Dance Band, then his lifelong interest in electronic sound began around the age of 14 with old test equipment, tape recorders and radios from jumble sales.

His first synthesiser, a MiniKorg-700, arrived in 1972, around the same time as he took up the electric guitar. It was then he started playing original material in local bands, which led to him joining Hastings based progressive rock band Stallion, winners of the 1976 Melody Maker rock contest.

After touring the UK and Europe for three years he discovered the developing electronic scene in London and then formed the band Expandis with John Wilde (ex- Stallion) and Dave Miller (ex-Minotaur). Cloud Sculpting, Phil’s first solo album, was released in 1986, later that same year New World Music Ltd released new age album Edge Of Dreams. Following this he toured extensively worldwide, particularly popular in South America. Phil has since gone on to release over 50 solo albums with New World as well as the award winning album Immortal Egypt, created with Hossam Ramzy (Peter Gabriel, Led Zeppelin, Gypsy Kings).

Over the years Phil has enjoyed many other collaborations - most notably playing keyboards on Sinead O’Connor’s 1988 world tour and recording with Arthur Brown. Phil’s performance on Saturday February 17 will be his first solo live appearance in town. Tickets £8-10 at opustheatre.eventbrite.com.