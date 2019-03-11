A busy year ahead for Hastings based composer and pianist Polo Piatti

Polo Piatti is a very busy man. Since opening the Opus Theatre in 2017 he has established a new centre of excellence in Hastings, bringing us musicians of international acclaim and broadening the range of live performances in the town.

He is one of few high-profile international musicians concentrating exclusively on the creation, performance and promotion of melodic and appealing classical music. He believes strongly that only such music can generate deep positive emotions, contributing greatly to a better world.

In 2012, Argentine-born pianist and composer Polo founded the first ever International Composers Festival in Hastings, with the aim of bringing together composers and musicians from all over the world to showcase new classical music. In the same year he also started Hastings Sinfonia, and remains its Artistic Director.

Alongside his considerable involvement in promoting new music and young performers, he is increasingly in demand as a composer. He has recently completed two of his largest works to-date, the first ever commissioned multi-faith oratorio Libera Nos, as well as the Bohemian Piano Concerto, which will be premiered by virtuoso American pianist Thomas Pandolfi with the Symphonicity Orchestra under the baton of Daniel W Boothe in Virginia Beach, USA, in October 2019.

Polo premiered his most recent orchestral suite Sentimental Journey in Osaka, Japan, and then recorded it with the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducting it from the piano. This was released by Seafront Records and is his most successful CD to date.

In 2016 he was commissioned to write a piece for The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and created Duty Sublime. Polo is currently working on Mata Hari - a large scale opera - as well as commissions from around the world, including a Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra, and a Concerto for Violoncello and Orchestra.

He performs regularly at his ClassicUs events locally, where he is joined by special guests to discuss the arts and classical music as well as presenting new works in a very informal and relaxed atmosphere. Most recently he discussed beauty in music with fellow composer Paul Lewis.

Requests for new scores flow in now on a regular basis with offers which are still very much under discussion but which could lead to an even higher world-wide profile. At the same time the increasing popularity of melodic classical music on the radio – Classic FM and the new Scala radio channel to give two obvious examples – can only mean that Polo’s determination to promote the melodic and beautiful will be increasingly recognised.

The next event at Opus Theatre is on Saturday May 18 when international cellist Nina Kotova will be joined by pianist in residence Oliver Poole, and Polo himself will be performing with Hastings Sinfonia at the summer concert Fiesta, St Mary In The Castle, on Saturday July 6 at 7.30pm. By Brian Hick.

