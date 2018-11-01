10 sizzling things to do in 1066 country - from Friday November 2

1. Theatre. Brighton Beam Productions presents One Last Look, a compelling new thriller by Maria McAteer, on Friday November 2 and Saturday November 3 at The Garage Theatre, Horse & Groom pub, in St Leonards. Stars Maria with Hugo Degenhardt, directed by Karen Spicer. Performances 7.30pm plus 2.30pm on November 3. Tickets £10 from brownpapertickets.com.

2. Music. Synthpop sensations Tiny Magnetic Pets plus Rodney Cromwell and Ore Synthesizer Club will be playing at the Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Friday November 2 from 7.30pm. This is Tiny Magnetic Pets debut headline tour and the band is looking to build on the success of their recent 20 date UK tour supporting synthpop legends Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark. Their set will feature new material alongside tracks from their critical and commercial hit album Deluxe /Debris on Happy Robots Records. Tiny Magnetic Pets will also be promoting their forthcoming single Radio On a collaboration with the Kraftwerk legend Wolfgang Flür. Tickets £15.

Kid Kapichi release new single at The Printworks

3. Theatre. ExploreTheArch’s The House at Armistice is again open at Archer Lodge in Charles Road, St Leonards, from Saturday November 3 until Sunday November 11, marking #Armistice100. Inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s words, the presentation reflects a view of WW1 from home and hearth. Tickets, £14+booking fee, from explorethearch.com.

4. Music. Hastings quartet Kid Kapichi releases Revolver on Friday November 2. With sold-out shows under their belt, as well as supporting the likes of Slaves, Fizzy Blood and Pretty Vicious, Kid Kapichi will be playing a handful of gigs in support of the single including at The Printworks in Hastings on Saturday November 3.

5. Art. Protest & Thrive is an exhibition at Hastings Arts Forum on Marina celebrating graphic resistance to war and injustice, and runs until Sunday November 11. The exhibition has been organised by local artists Erica Smith and Emily Johns, and local writer Milan Rai. Work featured includes letterpress posters by Dennis Gould, the work of political publisher Leeds Postcards, and protest t-shirts and other work by artists Mark Pawson and Rachael House. Esme Needham will perform a century old suffragette play How the Vote Was Won on Sunday November 4 at 6pm. Free event.

6. Dance. Don’t miss Maria Vega - Spanish Dancer, London Life (film) plus live performance at Kino-Teatr on Saturday November 3 from 7.30pm. Tickets £20. The film by Richard Dunkley follows Maria and features rehearsals, shows, and new developments in flamenco dance, staging and music. Live performance with Jorge Bravo, guitar, Demi Garcia, percussion, Leo Power, vocals, and Maria will dance.

Charles Higson

7. Music. Magic of Motown - The Reach Out 10th anniversary tour arrives at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday November 3. Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship. Tickets £27.50.

8. Comedy. Charlie Higson will talk about his amazingly varied career in music, comedy, and literature at Kino-Teatr on Wednesday November 7 from 7.30pm, in conversation with David Quantick. Charlie had success with his band The Higsons for six years, going on to write or appear in TV shows such as The Fast Show with Paul Whitehouse, and Shooting Stars with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, Saturday Night Live, Harry Enfield’s Television Programme, Randall and Hopkirk Deceased, Miss Marple, the sitcom Swiss Toni, and the drama series Jekyll and Hyde for ITV. His Young Bond novel series sold over a million copies in the UK and has been translated into 25 different languages. Tickets £12.

9. Operetta. Battle Light Opera Group presents The Merry Widow at Battle Memorial Hall from November 8-10 accompanied by a 13 piece orchestra. Tickets available from BRITISH design BRITISH made in Battle or by visiting battlelightopergroup.co.uk.

10. Comedy. One In The Eye stand-up comedy night will take place at Ye Olde Pump House on George Street in Hastings Old Town on Thursday November 8. Gender fluid musical comedian JennyBside is headlining with an hour of unique numbers. Jenny dazzled in the secret garden party for the Hastings Fringe comedy festival as well as coming runner-up in its Newcomer Of The Year award, and was semi-finalist at Musical Comedy Awards 2018. Jenny will be joined on the night by Hastings act Chris Young. Tickets £7 on the door. Show starts at 8pm.