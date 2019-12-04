Miriam Margolyes visits St Mary in the Castle for one night only

National treasure Miriam Margolyes is heading to Hastings to star in a play written by Sussex author Kate Tym.

Rat in the Cellar takes place at St Mary in the Castle on Thursday, December 19 (7.30pm, doors 7pm).

Miriam, who is well known for her film and TV roles, as well as an array of acclaimed documentaries, will play the lead in a live-reading of this darkly comedic radio play.

The show will be followed by a Q&A session and the evening will raise funds for Coffin Club Hastings, a charity that Miriam is proud to be patron of.

“It’s absolutely incredible to have Miriam acting in my play,” said Kate. “I gave it to Miriam to read last time she came to visit our charity – Coffin Club Hastings. To be honest, I could see she wasn’t really that keen – I’m sure she gets given loads of terrible scripts to read and probably thought mine would be the next one destined for the recycling. But, less than two weeks later I got an email from her saying ‘I love your play’. I was absolutely thrilled and wasted no time in asking her if she’d like to take the role of Marilyn.”

The play is about a woman in her 60s who is trapped in a loveless marriage. One day, she locks her husband in the cellar and simply gets on with her life while plotting his demise. The show also stars Garry Fox, Peter Mould and Bill Allender.

Coffin Club Hastings is run by Kate Tym and Kate Dyer who help people plan their ideal funeral. They were featured in Miriam’s BBC Two documentary, Miriam’s Dead Good Adventure, earlier this year.

Tickets cost £20. Call 01424 715880 or visit stmaryinthecastle.co.uk.

