‘Mesmeric’ live show at the Kino- Teatr

Next Friday (May 10) Philip Clemo’s Dream Maps Live will be performed at the Kino -Teatr in St Leonards.

The show brings together an outstanding group of musicians, who between them have worked with the likes of Peter Gabriel, Goldfrapp, Hugh Masekela, Brian Eno and George Michael, with extraordinary visual projections from Clemo’s ground-breaking Breath Project (featured at V&A Museum, Eden Project & on TED).

Clemo’s shows are mesmeric: captivating musical forms that transcend genre interplay with multi-textured soundscapes of geothermal eruptions, Malaysian rainforests and even a humpback whale’s heartbeat. He has directed over 20 short films and his work has been shown around the world. Using cutting-edge technology he captures diverse landscapes from cosmic microworlds in petri dishes and motion-control journeys over the human body to aerial imagery of mysterious Icelandic landscapes.