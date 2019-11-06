Levellers announce Hastings White Rock Theatre gig as part of their next tour

English folk rock heroes The Levellers are returning to White Rock Theatre for the first time in 15 years.

Formed in Brighton in 1988, the band is still going strong and the musicians have lined up a Hastings gig for Wednesday, May 13, 2020 (7pm).

The show has just been announced and tickets go on sale from 10am this Friday (November 8). They cost £32, standing and seated, but White Rock Friends can get £3 off. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk

A spokesperson said: “Levellers are still going strong after 30 years in the game. They have long been, and still are, one of the best live bands around and they’re back in 2020 with a new studio album and an extensive tour taking in double nights at some of their favourite towns and cities.

“Over the years, Brighton folk-rock band Levellers have worn many masks; most self-made, some imposed upon them. But while their status has evolved over the decades, the basic humanity underpinning their music has remained constant.”

Find out more at www.levellers.co.uk or www.facebook.com/levellersofficial.

The Rolling Stones Story heads to Hastings. Click here to read more.

Hastings Philharmonic, review: Christ Church, St Leonards, November 2. Click here to read more.

Joe Stilgoe’s Christmas celebration comes to St Mary in the Castle. Click here to read more.

John Lydon heads to White Rock Theatre as part of a unique UK tour. Click here to read more.