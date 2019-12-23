Last chance to catch Hastings’ biggest pantomime at White Rock Theatre

Aladdin, the White Rock Theatre’s festive extravaganza, runs until Sunday, December 29.

Tickets for this magical family pantomime start at £21. There are money saving family tickets from £68, as well as great group offers and concession rates for selected showings. Visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.

Tamara Eden (Jasmine) and Duncan James (Aladdin). Photograph by Peter Mould

A White Rock Theatre spokesperson said: “A packed house since opening has made the magical family pantomime Aladdin a big hit this festive season. Journey to faraway lands with Hastings White Rock theatre this Christmas as Duncan James leads the cast of year’s spectacular festive family pantomime, the most awesome magic carpet ride that is Aladdin!”

The popular singer-songwriter, TV presenter, actor and all-round entertainer (Boyband Blue and TV’s Hollyoaks) plays the charming street urchin who becomes a hero with the help of a magic lamp and the genie found within it.

Will he win the hand of the beautiful princess Jasmine and will he outwit the evil sorcerer Abanazar?

This pantomime sees the return of Hastings favourites Ben Watson as Wishee Washee and Tim McArthur as the feisty Dame Widow Twankey.

Tim McArthur (Widow Twankey) and Andy Cryer (Emperor). Photograph by Peter Mould

Audiences have been raving about Aladdin since its opening weekend. Here’s what some of them had to say:

“Well worth seeing, actually one of the best.” – Maureen Gardiner.

“Just seen it tonight, was absolutely brilliant. Highly recommend! – Daisy Plummer.

“Absolutely fantastic Duncan and all of the cast are amazing. We watched the autism friendly tonight and all had a fab time thank you! The kids went to bed still singing!” – Charlotte Hirst-Marsden.

Aladdin and the gang in Egypt. Photograph by Peter Mould

“It was the best pantomime we’ve seen – worth going to. Thank you.” Joanne Wheeler.

“Just left this afternoon’s performance! Absolutely fabulous.” – Carole Adams.

“Brilliant panto. Strong performances from all including the dance team.” – Sharon Rea.

“Was brilliant would like to see it again.” – Pamela Austin.

The Genie and the dancers. Photograph by Peter Mould

“It was fabulous! Funny, entertaining and clever!” – Beverly Rogers.

Aladdin is showing at 1pm and 5pm everyday (except Christmas Day) until Sunday, December 29.

