King of the Jungle coming to Hastings

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here winner and famous football manager Harry Redknapp is coming to Hastings.

He will be telling stories from his football days and his time in the jungle in what is expected to be a hilarious evening at the White Rock Theatre.

There will be an audience Q&A at the end of the evening.

The event is on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Tickets are £34 per person and VIP tickets cost £84, which includes seats in the front five rows and a meet and greet with photo and autograph.