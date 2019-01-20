Keen cyclists needed by St Michael’s for 100 mile ride

St Michael’s hospice is appealing for cyclists to join them in the Prudential Ride London 100 mile cycle challenge on Sunday, April 4.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “The hospice is looking for keen cyclists to join 20,000 other like-minded riders for this amazing 100 mile cycle challenge. The hospice has guaranteed places for London’s only closed road cycling event, made famous by the world’s best cyclists at the London 2012 Olympics, so why not by part of their team and take on this iconic ride? This is an incredible challenge to take on, perfect for those looking to take part in a once in a lifetime experience.”

To secure a place, those wishing to take part and support the hospice must pledge to raise a minimum of £750. For more information call 01424 456396, or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.