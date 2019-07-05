Join prog rock star Rick Wakeman on his Piano Odyssey

Renowned keyboardist Rick Wakeman visits Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Sunday, July 21, with his Piano Odyssey Tour.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £27-28. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The songwriter, producer and radio presenter is best known for his work in the prog rock band Yes, but has also had a highly successful solo career.

This Hastings gig forms part of the second half of Rick’s current tour.

A spokesperson said: “Upon the release of his Piano Portraits album in January 2017, the Yes keyboardist made chart history, having the first solo piano album to enter the UK’s Top 10, eventually reaching number six. Inspired by the unprecedented public reaction to his cover of Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars’ on BBC Radio 2 a year earlier, the album featured instrumental versions of hits that Rick was originally involved with, such as ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Morning Has Broken’, as well as others that he chose for their melodies, including ‘Stairway To Heaven’ and ‘Help!’.”

Rick then released the follow-up record, Piano Odyssey, last October.

His latest round of concerts are based on tracks from both Piano Odyssey and Piano Portraits, and showcase music that reflects his personal musical journey. The shows are all accompanied by Rick’s memories and anecdotes about the songs, as well as some musical surprises.

