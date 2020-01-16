James Blunt unveils emotional Monsters video ahead of Brighton date

James Blunt has unveiled one of the most compelling videos of his career for his new song Monsters, one of the highlights from his UK top three album ‘Once Upon A Mind’ - out now on Atlantic Records.

He plays the Brighton Centre on Saturday, February 22.

Filmed in Oxfordshire and directed by Vaughn Arnell - who has previously worked with James, Robbie Williams, The Spice Girls, George Michael and One Direction among many others - the emotive video was conceived by James personally.

“Monsters is for my father who has Stage 4 Chronic Kidney disease, so I asked if he’d like to be in the video with me.”

A spokesman said: “The simple, minimal and stirring track is one of the most personal songs James has ever written. A heartbreaking ode from a son to his father, the track showcases James’ emotional vocal line at its strongest and is certain to reduce even the most resilient to tears. Without question, it will certainly be one of the most talked about videos of the year. The centuries-old Gothic house where the video was filmed was also home to James Bond in the film ‘Quantum of Solace’.

“Since playing the song live on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio show last month and then performing it on this year’s BBC Festival of Remembrance TV program, the song has gained a life of its own, driven by James generously donating all royalties to Help for Heroes and the British Legion.”

The chorus of ‘Monsters’:

‘I’m not your son. You’re not my father,

We’re just two grown men saying goodbye.

No need to forgive. No need to forget.

I know your mistakes and you know mine.

And while you’re sleeping, I’ll try to make you proud.

So daddy, won’t you close your eyes.

Don’t be afraid. It’s my turn to chase the monsters away.’

Tour dates are:

February

Fri 14th BIRMINGHAM, Arena Birmingham

Sat 15th MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena

Sun 16th HULL, Bonus Arena

Mon 17th NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

Wed 19th GLASGOW, SEC Armadillo

Thurs 20th NOTTINGHAM, Nottingham Arena

Fri 21st CARDIFF, Cardiff Arena

Sat 22nd BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

April

Tues 7th LONDON, Royal Albert Hall