Invitation to join dementia charity for its annual AGM

Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance is holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Bagnall Room Sackville Road, Bexhill on Tuesday, October 23 from 12.45pm.

After a brief business meeting, there will be two short talks by Care for the Carers about benefits and services available to people affected by dementia and their carers. Matt West from Sussex police will also talk about measures aimed to keep people with dementia safe, especially in cases where people may go missing.

The Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance aims to transform the quality of life of people with dementia and their carers in Bexhill.

All are welcome at the AGM. To cater for the sandwich lunch, which will be available, anyone who would like to attend is asked to call 07902109951 or email: Bexhilldaa@gmail