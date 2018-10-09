Indoor boot fair returns this week for new season

Bargain hunters get set for the return of the charity indoor Boot Fair at King’s Church (Hastings Centre), The Ridge commencing this Saturday, October 13, 9-12noon.

Organiser of the event, Andy Moule says he’s looking forward to the new season. “Hastings popular indoor Boot Fair is held in the 2nd Saturday every month from October till April,” he said. “This month is sold out with over 40 sellers. We’ll be raising money for Heidi Spencer cancer treatment. Buyers entrance is 50p for adults - no charge for children.

“We’re taking bookings for November 10 with a few spaces left for sellers to bring their own table (£6) or for November 24 with tables provided (£9), own table and £1 off for charities.”

For more details or to book call 07711077212 or andyandjackie.moule@sky.com