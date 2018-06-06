In the pink and ready for the challenge of fundraiser

So many of us look forward to this local event - Race For Life 2018 will be taking place in Alexandra Park in Hastings on Sunday June 10.

Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life is a series of women-only events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer

Think pink on the day, and walk, jog or run your way to raising valuable funds - this is a cause that almost all of us connect with. You can enter the 10k event in various categories and entry costs £10 for children, and £14.99 for women.

Start time is 11am and there is a fun warm-up first to make sure you are ready for the challenge.

Photo by Frank Copper.