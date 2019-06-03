Illegal Eagles celebrate the sound of true rock legends in Hastings

The Illegal Eagles present an awesome tribute to a legendary rock band at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday, June 15 (7.30pm).

This year’s tour features more stunning vocals, tight harmonies and awesome guitar riffs, a spokesperson said.

“Described as ‘flawless’ by The Express, The Illegal Eagles are internationally renowned for their outstanding ability to recreate the Eagles’ distinctive sound with both flare and incredible authenticity.”

The concert offers all of The Eagles’ classic hits, including ‘Hotel California’, ‘Take it to the Limit’, ‘Life in the Fast Lane’, ‘Take It Easy’, ‘Lyin’ Eyes’, ‘Desperado’ and many more.

The Illegal Eagles are: Greg Webb on vocals and guitars, Tony Kiley on drums, Christian Phillips on vocals and guitars, Mike Baker on vocals and piano, Gareth Hicklin on piano and guitars and Trevor B Newnham on bass guitar.

Tickets for the show cost £26.50-£27.50. Call the box office on 01424 462288.

