Hot sights and sounds of Motofest in Bexhill

Enjoy the spectacle and fun of family friendly festival Bexhill Motofest at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday July 29.

The annual free Ride To The Music rock concert on the terrace is an essential part of the MotoFest celebrations of Bexhill as birthplace of British motorcycle racing and modern motorcycle journalism.

ROCK1066 in partnership with Swinton Insurance and the De La Warr Pavillion offer a fantastic line-up of music throughout the day from 10.30-5.30pm that this year is headlined by local favourite The Rockitmen re-imagining Queen in their own inimitable style. Earlier on, Ride To The Music will showcase The Wingmen - a group of young musicians being tipped to fasttrack their way to success with a mix of re-interpreted classic covers and new material of their own composition. Also playing will be The Rockin’ Ambassadors, Mylde Steel and 90% Proof. Up to 11,000 people are expected to visit Motofest throughout the day.