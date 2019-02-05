Hospice feelgood February Fit Mix

St Michael’s Hospice is inviting local residents to shake off the post Christmas blues and have some feelgood fun at the February Fit Mix next weekend.

The day long event takes place at Helenswood Sports Centre, The Ridge, Hastings on Saturday, February 16 from 9.30-4.15pm.

A hospice spokesperson said: “The day is designed for you to take part in a 45 minute, taster session to really understand what that particular activity is all about and how it works for you and your needs.

“There will also be an opportunity to chat to each coach at the end of your session to gain more information.

“Some of the classes have limited spaces, so booking early is advisable. If you are amongst the brave that want to test yourself to the limit, and wish to take part in three or more of the day’s activities then why not consider being sponsored for your efforts?”

The day kicks off at with Tomboogie at 9.30am, followed by Jasfit (Women only) or Boxercise at 10.30am, then PIYO or Drums Alive at 11.30am; Clubbercise or Yoga, 12.30pm; Zumba or Piloxing, 1.30pm; Body Pump or Pound Fit, 2.30pm; Step or Powerhoop, 3.30pm.

Cost for one session is £5; two sessions £8, three sessions £13 and four or more sessions £18.

For more information call 01424 456396 or visit http://stmichaelshospice.com