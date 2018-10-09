Hospice Big Sing takes to the stage in St Leonards

St Michael’s Hospice Big Sing takes to the stage at St John’s Church, Brittany Road, St Leonards on Sea this Saturday (October 13), 11am – 9.30pm.

A hospice spokesperson said: “Join 20 wonderfully tuneful local choirs and singing groups who will perform a variety of different styles in 25 minute slots. The evening culminates in a Massed Messiah at 9pm. St John’s Church has kindly donated the venue. The whole event is free (donations welcome) for the public to drop in. Refreshments, raffle, cards and gifts available to buy. Thanks to the groups taking part: Oresome Sounds, Tune Up Tuesday’s, Sea Tones, Battle Community Singers, Treble Clef’s, Soundwaves Community Choir, The Melodians, Harmony One, Christchurch Singers, Rother Community Choir, All Aloud Choir, Vocality, JACS, Hastings Voice Squad, Peasmarsh and District Ladies Choir, The Class Choir, Las Pasionarias, Whatlington Singers, Hastings Gospel Choir and Hastings Philharmonic.”