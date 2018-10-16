Historic vehicles hit the road for celebratory event

The annual Sprat and Winkle Run was one of the last events to be held as part of the week long celebrations of Hastings Week.

The London and South East Area of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Society (HCVS) invited its members to join their road run from Sevenoaks, Kent to Hastings.

The Sprat and Winkle Run, which is for pre-1996 commercial vehicles, took place last Sunday (October 14) via the quieter roads and byways through the beautiful autumnal Kent and Sussex countryside to Hastings.

The run attracts around 70 different commercial vehicles of all shapes and sizes. All entrants received a commemorative china mug and a plaque.

The event is named the Sprat and Winkle Run because the finish is at The Stade, Winkle Island, so we send a load of Sprats to catch the Winkle!

Hastings Mayor, Cllr Nigel Sinden says Hastings Week had been extra special this year. “It was truly eight days of value for money,” he said. “We had one of the best firework parades and displays ever. We had the Town Crier competition, the vintage motorcycle display, a new lifeboat and the Sprat and Winkle Run. Hastings is an unusual place and all these events were well enjoyed by hundreds of people.

“It was a magic week!”