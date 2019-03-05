Hire a stall or volunteer at charity’s Fabulously Vintage Fair

Stall holders and volunteers are being sought for the annual St Michael’s hospice Fabulously Vintage Fair which takes place in the grounds of The Hub, Quarry Farm, Bodiam on Saturday, September 21, 10-4pm.

The family friendly event will be packed full of fun, including live music, stalls, village fete games, vintage vehicles and food and drink.

Stall holders must have their own public liability insurance.

Pitch fees are £35.

Table and chair £7.50.

Volunteers are also needed to help the event run successfully.

To book a stall or to volunteer, email fabulouslyvintage@stmichaelshospice.com or call 01424 456396.

For more information visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com