Hear Quadrophenia live in its entirety at White Rock Theatre, Hastings

The Who’s brilliant rock opera record, Quadrophenia, has been brought to life for the theatre stage by international eight-piece band The Goldhawks.

They are set to perform the show at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Sunday, June 2 (7.30pm).

The smash hit concept album will be delivered in its entirety by a band who have been described as “the closest you will ever get to the real thing” by promoter and compere Wolfy Foxlow, who toured with The Who for over ten years.

A spokesperson said: “From the very first performance of the show, the band have been receiving standing ovations and acclaim for their sensational reproduction of the Who’s original sound.

“Appealing to generations both young and old, the show contains exciting, and sometimes heart-wrenching, large-screen projections of archival footage together with sound effects as performed on the album, all of which is supported by stunning lighting to enhance and add to the performance.

“This tremendous Mod anthemic album stage performance provides all generations of Who fans and music aficionados both young and old with a chance to see and hear the album performed live in its entirety, together with a few other Who classic numbers thrown in for good measure. A stage performance that’s not to be missed!

“The Goldhawks are headed up by lead singer, Doug Freeman, a renowned performing and recording artist in his own right and referred to as the greatest living tribute performer to Roger Daltrey.

“Doug is joined by professional musician and award-winning bass player Dan Selway on bass guitar and vocals, together with first class session musician and West End performer, Marco Cape on lead guitar and vocals.

“The band’s line-up is completed by Steely Thatcher on drums, who has performed across the USA having studied in LA, renowned session musician Kasjusz Lipkowski on saxophone and keyboards, the show’s musical director, Fabio Parisella on piano and keyboards, Ivan Williams on guitar and vocals and Colin Jones on horns and percussion.

“Upon completion of the Quadrophenia the album Live! Tour, the band will be commencing touring their next Who opera album, Tommy, in the autumn of 2019.”

Quadrophenia the album, Live! is produced by Concept Concerts Ltd.

Tickets cost £24.50-£25.50. Call the box office on 01424 462288.