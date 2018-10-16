Health Walk celebrates 14 years of activity and friendships in Bexhill

Members of the Bexhill Health Walk put their best foot forward to celebrate the event’s 14th anniversary last week.

Local people have been walking for health on Bexhill seafront since 2004, and last week they had a little party to celebrate.

After a photocall in front of the De La Warr and a walk along the prom, the group gathered at Bexhill Sailing Club for tea, cake and a browse through some old photos.

Roger Cochrane, one of the walk leaders said: “It is just wonderful to know that this health walk has been getting people out and active every week for fourteen years. Not only that, it is seeing the friendships that are formed and the support people give each other.”

The walk is part of the East Sussex Health Walks programme that has walks all over the county throughout the week. Bexhill also has walks that start in Sidley on Mondays and at Ravenside on Wednesdays and Roger says they hope that having walks on three different days in the area means that more people will take part.

Lorna Neville, scheme coordinator said: “All the walks are free to join. They only take about an hour and are not too difficult so people enjoy them and keep coming back. The health benefits come from doing gentle exercise regularly. They are all led by volunteers; people who show up every week to greet walkers, take charge of the route and deal with the paperwork. Without them, the scheme simply would not exist. What a fabulous team!”

www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/walkfinder/east-sussex-health-walks