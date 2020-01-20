Hastings United Football Club CEO and The Crypt join forces

Iconic Hastings music venue The Crypt has announced an exciting partnership with talent agent and CEO of Hastings United Football Club, Billy Wood.

The alliance is part of the club’s mission to put Hastings on the map as a live music hotspot.

Cellar Full of Sound

Billy, who has been in the industry for 14 years, has looked after and promoted the live careers of artists like N-Dubz, Tinie Tempah, Skepta, Wiley, RUN DMC, Chipmunk, Tinchy Stryder and Alexis Jordan.

He said: “I am incredibly passionate about Hastings, and my two loves, apart from my children, are football and music, both of which I am fortunate to work in. I really feel that Hastings, while it has some great pub venues, has lacked the sort of live music venue that it had for so long, that being The Crypt.

“While time has moved on, The Crypt returning properly as a venue in the live entertainment space is fundamentally important for our town. I am hoping with a little bit of help, I can direct the passionate staff in the right direction to be able to make sure the best up and coming acts are stopping off on their way through on their tours, plus some incredible special events to go alongside that.”

The club has a 350-person capacity and Billy aims to encourage all types of live music and entertainment, including rock, punk, indie, grime, house and jazz, making The Crypt a key venue for both new and established acts.

The Crypt

Owner Paul Mandry said: “I’m excited and really looking forward to teaming up with Billy Wood on the next chapter in the evolution of Grand Elektra/The Crypt. It’s always been my intention to transform the venue to facilitate all types of music so everyone can enjoy this special space. Having someone with the same passion and drive as myself like Billy onboard, I believe with the current team and experience gained last year with events we held such as ‘Cellar Full of Sound’ and bands Stereo MCs, Republica, Jesus Jones and most recently local stars Kid Kapichi, we are ready to achieve those new goals for 2020 and continue the legacy of the most iconic music venue in Hastings.”

The Crypt reopened its doors in November last year after being closed for nearly a decade. Click here to read the full story.

