Hastings to host its first Palestinian Film Festival

Hastings is due to host its first Palestinian Film Festival next month with a selection of movies from some of the country’s most exciting new directors.

The Hastings and Rye Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HRPSC) has teamed up with The Electric Palace cinema and The Printworks to showcase three films to mark Nakba Day.

HRPSC chairman Katy Colley said: “When people think about Palestine they often think about conflict and there are so many more stories to tell.

“These fantastic directors have chosen subjects with unusual and anarchic stories, ones that you would never normally come across and which open up our understanding of the people and the place in ways you wouldn’t expect.

“For example, Speed Sisters is about the first all-female car racing team in Palestine. They are defying all conventions and expectations to be truly themselves, to be free.”

The films to be shown will be: Naila and the Uprising at The Electric Palace on May 10 at 8pm; Speed Sisters at The Electric Palace on May 11 at 8pm; and The Wanted 18 at The Printworks on May 23 at 7.30pm.

Please contact The Electric Palace directly to reserve seats. Tickets available on the day for The Wanted 18.

