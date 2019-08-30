Hastings Litfest: Catherine Cookson Lecture celebrates female working-class writers

The inaugural Catherine Cookson Lecture takes place on Saturday, August 31, at the Opus Theatre, Cambridge Road.

Launched by Hastings Litfest and the Catherine Cookson Trust, the event will celebrate the voices of working-class women writers.

The lecture, which runs from 3.15pm to 4.30pm, will be given by Kerry Hudson and introduced by Dr Irralie Doel.

Kerry Hudson was born in Aberdeen. Her first novel, Tony Hogan Bought Me an Ice-cream Float Before he Stole my Ma was published in 2012 by Chatto & Windus (Penguin Random House) and was the winner of the Scottish First Book Award while also being shortlisted for the Southbank Sky Arts Literature Award, Guardian First Book Award, Green Carnation Prize, Author’s Club First Novel Prize and the Polari First Book Award.

Dr Irralie Doel is the Pathway Leader for English Literature at the University of Brighton Hastings Campus, and Course Leader for single honours English at the University of Brighton Falmer Campus.

Tickets: £7.50. Or free for students and people on low incomes, but book at hastingslitfest.org.

